Chills! Tyler Henry leaves Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder stunned on Hollywood Medium and Us Weekly has the first exclusive look.

As Henry scribbles in his notepad — which helps him make sense of messages he receives from the spirits he is communicating with — he says, “This is a message I want to kind of deliver, and it’s something they do frequently say, but it comes through extra in this case. She does not want her death to be how we remember her when it comes to like, her life.”

The 28-year-old blonde beauty, who is accompanied by co-star and best friend Kristen Doute, giggles nervously as Henry continues, “And just recently there was a conversation that was had. People were basically like, ‘Look, let’s focus on her life.’ And I need to emphasize this because she’s coming through a lot. She’s having to talk about her passing and the circumstances that she went. She doesn’t feel like when she went, she had full closure with the people around her.

"It’s almost like, ‘I want there to be a release of any anger, any frustration, any resentment, any family tension, any family conflict.’ She wasn’t able to have closure or really convey her feelings to the full extent and the feeling is basically, ‘I died without being able to have it resolved.’ Does that make sense?” Henry, 21, asks.

Schroeder, shocked and teary-eyed, confirms to Henry that he was communicating with her maternal grandmother, who had a falling out with Schroeder’s mother, and passed away under mysterious circumstances. The tragic situation “haunted” Schroeder’s mother, as she was never able to make peace before Schroeder’s grandmother’s death.

To find out whether or not Schroeder finds closure by the end of her reading, watch Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry on E! Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

