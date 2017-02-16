A drink at this place costs an arm and a leg — or at least an arm. Uma Thurman makes her limb-cracking debut as a dangerous fixer on Imposters' Tuesday, February 21, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The Bravo scripted series' preview clip shows a leather jacket–clad Thurman downing the hard stuff in a seedy bar by herself when a male stranger offers to buy her a drink. She refuses to accept, but he won't take no for an answer.

"Come on, gorgeous — oblige me," the guy says. "Makes me feel like I'm not drinking alone." Thurman's character fires back, "Maybe you should find some friends."

"Let's you and me be friends, huh?" he offers. "What's your name, sweetheart? I bet you got a pretty name." Thurman's response? "Go back, sit down, mind your own business."

When he puts his hand on her shoulder, she's had enough. Thurman's character grabs his arm, slams it onto the bar and jabs it with her elbow. In case he was still curious as to what she goes by, she informs him, "The name's Lenny Cohen." But we're guessing the window for pleasantries may have closed by this point.



The Pulp Fiction actress, 46, who has made recent TV appearances with roles on The Slap and Smash, will recur on Imposters, which centers on the exploits of Maddie (Inbar Lavi), an elusive con artist. Rob Heaps and Parker Young costar on the series.



Watch the clip above. Imposters airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

