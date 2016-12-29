Fashionably late to finish his tasks. Greg Scott, CEO of women's apparel retailer New York & Company, learns that he isn't as speedy at some of the duties within his company as he would like to think on Undercover Boss' Wednesday, December 28, episode, as seen in a sneak peek.



The CBS unscripted series' preview clip shows Scott pretending to be a new hire named Brett. He works with a stock person in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he takes a while to add the proper tags to the clothing.



"So they're saying you should go through this box in nine minutes," his employee admonishes. "It's 12:27 — let's see how fast you can get through that box."



"I think Brett is slower than a tortoise — I wouldn't give him a snail. I'd give him a tortoise," she tells the camera. "I'm having to look over his shoulder to make sure he's doing it right or putting the censors in the right place. I think Brett needs to speed up the pace a little bit."



The stock person doesn't mince words when giving Scott instruction: "You can't mess it up because then I have to come behind you and fix it, so think about that, OK?"



Another scene in the episode features Scott talking to a fitting room stylist in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, where the CEO learns that some potential customers don't consider the clothing company to be as hip as he might like.



Watch the tense clip above. Undercover Boss airs on CBS Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

