One and Half Men? It was a question people were asking when the battle between Charlie Sheen and Two and a Half Men producer Chuck Lorre began in 2011. Sheen’s erratic personal life at the time started to impact the show he was starring in. At the height of the tension, production was shut down by CBS and Warner Bros. TV after Sheen attacked Lorre during a rant on The Alex Jones Show.

In an attempt to save Sheen’s life after a three-day bender and a trip to the hospital due to cocaine use, production of the show was halted in an attempt to get him into rehab. But the efforts to help Sheen didn’t work, putting the show and Lorre in the crossfire of the award-winning actor’s endless attacks in interviews and TV show appearances.

Brett Cove/Barcroft Images/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Sheen personally attacked Lorre calling him a “clown” whose real name is “Chaim Levine.” He continued, “I’ve spent, I think, at close to the last decade, I don’t know, effortlessly and magically converting your tin cans into pure gold.”

