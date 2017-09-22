Feuds are one thing. When it happens between two of music’s biggest stars, it’s a royal rumble. The bad blood between Elton John and Madonna is perhaps one of the most epic in modern pop-culture history.

It all started when the “Rocket Man” singer threw shade at the Queen of Pop in 2004 at the Q Awards, an annual music award show put on by United Kingdom-based Q magazine. John was honored with the Q Classic Songwriting Award, and rocked the music world during his acceptance speech when he questioned Madonna’s nomination for best live act.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“Since when has lip-synching been live?” John said of his former friend at the time. “Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-synchs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much. That’s me off her [expletive] Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No.”

The Material Girl lost to Muse, and her team went on the defense. Spokesperson Liz Rosenberg released a statement that read, "Madonna does not lip-synch nor does she spend her time trashing other artists. She sang every note of her Re-Invention tour live and is not ashamed that she was well paid for her hard work ... Elton John remains on her Christmas card list whether he is nice ... or naughty."

But the eight-time Grammy winner wasn’t done dissing the pop superstar. During an interview with Australia’s Channel 7 on August 5, 2012, John said of Madonna, "She's such a nightmare … Her career is over, I can tell you that. Her tour has been a disaster and it couldn't happen to a bigger [expletive]."

"If Madonna had any common sense, she would have made a record like Ray of Light, stayed away from the dance stuff, and just been a great pop singer and made great pop records, which she does brilliantly. But no, she had to prove that she was like…,” John continued. "And she looks like a [expletive] fairground stripper."

Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds’ Friday episode will feature an in-depth look the strained relationship. The episode will also explore the drama between ex-BFFs Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Watch an exclusive sneak peek of the episode above.

Us Weekly's Famous Feuds airs on REELZ Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!