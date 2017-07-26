OMG! Usher hopped in James Corden’s car for an amazing Carpool Karaoke segment that aired on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, July 25.



The duo kick off the ride by jamming out to his 2004 hit “Yeah!” before pulling over into a parking lot so Usher, 38, could teach Corden, 38, some dance moves. First, the Grammy winner helps Corden with his stroll for stepping into the club, telling him to “be cool” and drop the jazz hands. Then, they put on OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” while the comedian tries to copy Usher’s suave moves.

Terence Patrick/CBS

They later stop by the musician’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, only to find to that it has a smudge! So, the pair pull out rags and cleaner to tidy up as crowds of tourists watch. "Please be respectful of the star, guys. Walk around the star of Usher,” Corden tells everyone.

Then, during an energetic rendition of “I Don’t Mind,” they discuss whether it’s a compliment to call a girl “my bitch” like he does in the song. Usher explains, “You’ve got to think about the way you’re placing it. There’s a time and place for every expression. If you’re in an argument and you call your girl a bitch, you’re going to get slapped.” Corden says he would definitely get slapped either way if he introduced his wife that way.

In another unexpected turn, Corden and Usher see a group of guys having some car trouble. They help push the vehicle to the repair while and Usher stops traffic. The pair wrap it up by singing “OMG” and practicing some of those dance moves they worked on.

"I had no idea when I got in your car I’d end up pushing cars and also cleaning my star,” Usher joked.

Watch the whole segment above!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!