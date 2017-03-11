An epic ending! One beloved character sacrificed himself to save Mystic Falls from a fiery destruction during the series finale of The Vampire Diaries on Friday, March 10. Meanwhile, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena (Nina Dobrev) had a long-awaited reunion, and Bonnie (Kat Graham) proved she was a force to be reckoned with. It’s sad to see the show end, but Vampire Diaries definitely went out with a bang.



Katherine Terrorizes Damon

Katherine (Dobrev) returned to Mystic Falls to set it on fire. Well, hellfire, to be exact. She wanted the town and everyone in it to burn, especially Elena and Damon. She continually followed Damon around just to tell him that he will never get his happy ending with Elena because, if she had the choice, she would always pick his little brother, Stefan (Paul Wesley), over him any day.

“Petty doesn’t look good on a woman your age,” Damon said. It’s no mystery why Stefan and Damon kept stabbing Katherine just to “shut her up” because she was seriously getting on everyone’s nerves.

Stefan Saves Damon

Bonnie devised a plan to redirect Katherine’s hellfire through the tunnels to save the town. However, part of the plan required either Damon or Stefan to sacrifice themselves to make sure Katherine would return to hell for good. Damon wanted to be the martyr because he thought he deserved it for his troubled past. However, Stefan argued that Damon could have literally an “eternity with Elena” ahead of him. It seemed like Damon emerged victorious over his younger brother, but Stefan had a trick up his sleeve.

Viewers eventually found out that Stefan had been taking vervain and stabbed Damon with his own blood to turn him human, which was “the cure.” Stefan then sacrificed himself by stabbing Katherine in the tunnel when the hellfire passed through. He later told Elena that when he saw her “one last time,” she needed to be with Damon, and he only did what he had to do. He walked out of the high school doors one last time into a heaven-like state in which he was reunited with his old pal Lexie Branson (Arielle Kebbel). We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Caroline and Stefan Have a Final, Touching Moment

Once Caroline (Candice King) heard about Bonnie’s plan, she knew she would never see Stefan again. Caroline left him a heartbreaking voicemail just before the hellfire was released. “I need you to know that I understand. I love you. I will love you forever,” she said.

It seemed like Stefan was too busy saving Mystic Falls to check his voicemail, so he probably wouldn’t get his wife’s final message. However, when he was explaining what happened to Elena, he also whispered something into her ear that was inaudible to fans. All Elena did at the time was nod, so the message was a mystery. Was he confessing his love to her? Was he telling her something secretive about Damon? However, Elena did finally tell Caroline what Stefan’s last words were.

“Tell Caroline I heard her, and I will love her forever, too,” Stefan said. Again, this finale was really trying to rip out our hearts, even if it was a little weird that Elena was the one relaying the message.

Damon and Elena Are Finally Reunited

After Damon paid respects to his dead brother at Stefan’s grave, he finally saw Elena again. Between the whole Stelena thing, and the hellfire that was going to destroy the town, it was a moment that almost seemed like it was never going to happen. “Life goes on,” Elena wrote in her diary.

She also revealed that she and Damon eventually live an “epic” life together thanks to Stefan, until they grow old and die. It’s all so sad and so happy at the same time!

Happy Endings

Damon and Elena aren’t the only members of the Mystic Falls crew who got to live happily ever after. Caroline and Alaric (Matthew Davis) opened up a boarding school for supernatural kids in honor of Stefan, and it gave Us serious Hogwarts vibes. Bonnie traveled the world to live her life to the fullest in honor of Enzo (Michael Malarkey). Matt (Zach Roerig) continued as the town sheriff and was even considering running for mayor. Also, when Damon and Elena died, they were both reunited with their deceased family members in their childhood homes — which meant Damon got to see Stefan again. Thanks to him, Mystic Falls was saved.

