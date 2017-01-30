Two surprise visitors. Vanderpump Rules’ Monday, January 30, episode features James Kennedy facing two women who claim he cheated on his girlfriend with them, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The Bravo unscripted series’ preview clip shows Kennedy spinning tracks as a DJ at The Study when Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval spot two of Kennedy's reported flings.



"Normally, you couldn't pay me to listen to one of DJ James Kennedy's sets," Doute tells the camera about her ex. "But tonight, I want to watch that motherf--ker burn."



The scene shows Kennedy's girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, confronting Sur employees GG and Ellie, who have both previously claimed to have slept with Kennedy. Leviss tells GG, "I've heard that you're obsessed with my boyfriend. But I don't blame you, girl."

Kennedy gripes to the camera about GG and Ellie, "What the f--k are they doing here? Oh, I know — just being groupies! It's what they do best."



GG informs Kennedy that she has a present for him and hands him a bag of his belongings. "I wanted to give you this — it's your clothes," she tells him. "Yeah, that I borrowed when I slept over at your house."



The bag causes Kennedy to flip out. "Are you that psycho, really?" the DJ asks. "Baby, I would never have sex with you. Look at you. You're disgusting. You're disgusting. Get your dumpy ass out of my face."



Watch the clip above. Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

