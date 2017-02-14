No love in NOLA! On the Monday, February 13, episode of Vanderpump Rules, the crew jetted off to New Orleans for Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s joint bachelor-bachelorette party. But when Schwartz and Katie had yet another explosive fight, the group began to wonder if TomKat should cancel their trip down the aisle.



DJ Kennedy Returns to Pump



Lisa Vanderpump had fired James Kennedy, but the former troublemaker was able to make a surprise return to Pump when he was hired to DJ for a private party. “DJ Kennedy, the white Kanye West, is back!” James smugly announced.

Lisa graciously made an exception to her James ban for the Daily Mail white party, but she refused to put up with James’ shenanigans. “Get your s--t together because I promise you, if you let me down, I will personally kick your ass,” Lisa warned.



The Real Housewives star was clear that she had no intention of re-hiring James after the event was over, but that didn’t stop James from trying to change Lisa’s mind.

“I would honestly just love to work here on Wednesdays again …” James hinted. But Lisa didn’t budge: “I just can’t do that.” Party over.



TomKat’s Fighting Continues

To get everyone amped for the upcoming New Orleans trip, Scheana Shay threw a pre-bachelor/bachelorette poolside bash.

But instead of a party, Scheana found herself having to host a group therapy session: The future husband-and-wife were refusing to speak to each after Katie blew up at Schwartz for constantly defending Ariana Madix.

“I’ve really tried not to be insecure about this, but it’s very frustrating when the man I’m going to marry puts another woman’s feelings above mine,” Katie told the cameras. “Do I need to be blonde? Do I need to be skinnier? I don’t know what I need. What do I gotta do to get Tom to respect me?”

At the pool party, a visibly irritated Katie found herself sitting alone and away from the action. Meanwhile, Kristin Doute sternly lectured Schwartz for mistreating his bride. “She’s going to be your wife,” Kristin reminded Schwartz.

The groom responded by chugging a beer and crying out, “She’s so defensive! She can’t take any criticism.” Jax Taylor waltzed over to offer his two cents. “You’re getting married, for God’s sake! You guys can’t even stand the sight of each other right now. Should this be even happening?”

As the party spiraled out of control, Scheana stepped in and attempted to mediate. But Jax was skeptical of her tactics. “Getting marriage advice from Scheana is like getting sobriety advice from [Mike] Shay,” Jax remarked. “Kinda pointless.”

Jax Says “Sorry” to Stassi

For the sake of the NOLA trip (and their marriage), Katie and Schwartz finally kissed and made up. They agreed to have each other’s backs — so long as Katie laid off the drunken rage texting.

By the time the crew made it to Louisiana, everyone was in great spirits — well, everyone except a very sad, very single Stassi Schroeder. Still mourning the end of her relationship with Patrick Meagher, Stassi had a hard time accepting the fact that she was the only person in the entire wedding party without a significant other.

“I feel like everyone’s expecting me to be the life of the party, but I’m still hurting from the breakup,” Stassi sobbed. She sulked as she entered her hotel room-for-one, but Stassi tried her best to put on her happy face when she met back up with the rest of the group.

Bravo

Unfortunately, her positive attitude declined as her alcohol levels increased. Stassi sat down with Brittany Cartwright to complain about her single status when Jax decided to join the ladies’ conversation. A liquored-up Stassi immediately turned her attention to Jax and confronted him about how poorly he used to treat her when they dated.

Rather than dismiss Stassi, Jax responded with a tearful, sincere apology. Stassi was thrilled to finally evoke that level of emotion from Jax — but Jax’s heartfelt apology to Stassi resulted in major jealousy from his current girlfriend, Brittany.

“I can’t help but be a little jealous right now,” Brittany said, annoyed. “You’re, like, crying about upsetting people, and yet you’ve made me feel like s--t a couple times, and you don’t care!” Sorry, not sorry?

Breakups on Bourbon Street



Scheana and her husband, Mike Shay, briefly broke away from the group to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. (“I’m more in love with you than I ever have been in my entire life,” Mike professed over a candlelit dinner, marking the high point in the couple’s relationship before their inevitable decline.)

While Scheana and Mike enjoyed their alone time, Katie and Schwartz kicked off the party on the iconic Bourbon Street. Everything was going smoothly for once — until Tom Sandoval stirred up trouble by suggesting that Katie should go to therapy. A booze-fueled Katie freaked out. “I didn’t come to New Orleans to have all of our issues blow up in my face,” she snapped, refusing to talk with “Dr. Tom Sandoval” about her relationship. Schwartz tried smooth over Sandoval’s faux pas, but Katie stormed off.

Tell Us: Are Katie and Schwartz just letting pre-wedding nerves get the best of them? Or are they setting themselves up for a failed marriage?

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



