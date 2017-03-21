Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Bubba! On the Monday, March 20, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney finally took their walk down the aisle.



Pre-Wedding Jitters

With only 24 hours left until their big day, Katie and Schwartz spent the afternoon adding the finishing touches to their venue. Despite having a tumultuous couple of weeks leading up to the wedding, Katie was actually feeling relaxed (probably because she opted for an edible instead of tequila!).

Everyone else, on the other hand, was freaking out. Jax Taylor was beyond stressed because Tom Sandoval wanted to surprise Schwartz by flying out his triplet brothers for the wedding — but the trio missed their flights. “I couldn’t think of anything that could suck more,” Jax sneered. “All they had to do was show up on time, and they couldn’t do that!”

Mike Shay was feeling moody, too. “His behavior lately has just been off,” Scheana Shay noted to cameras. But when Lisa Vanderpump pulled Scheana aside to ask how they were doing, Scheana somehow managed to put on a happy face. “Amazing! We have our spark back,” Scheana gushed. “When we kiss, it’s like the first time again …”

A Teary-Eyed Taco Tuesday

Before Schwartz and Katie’s “Taco Tuesday” rehearsal dinner, Lisa decided to step out with her husband, Ken Todd, to get a feel for the set-up. After going back and forth with the soon-to-be-newlyweds, Lisa finally agreed to officiate Schwartz and Katie’s wedding — and she was feeling the pressure. “I’m a little bit nervous because I’m officiating the wedding, but I’ve had no direction whatsoever,” Lisa expressed. “I could be saying, ‘Hey, do you f--ker take you f--ker to get married and spend the rest of your life screaming at each other?’ They have no idea!”

Lisa grabbed Katie for a mock reading. As the Sur boss eloquently read her heartfelt speech, Katie was overcome with emotion. The bride-to-be burst into tears, which made a few tears slip from Lisa’s eyes. “Oh, if you start crying, I’ll start crying,” Lisa jokingly snapped, patting her face.

But the tears keep flowing: At the rehearsal dinner, Sandoval and Jax finally presented Schwartz with his wedding gift. Upon the sight of his brothers, Schwartz instantly welled up. “My brain is not even processing,” Schwartz gasped, taken aback. “I’m looking at them — I know it’s my brothers! But my mind won’t accept it.”

As tears were shed, Jax watched on and was immediately filled with relief. “I wanted to rip my teeth out, and then stick a spoon in my eye and drag my body behind a semi-truck. That’s what it was like booking those three a plane ticket,” he quipped. But at the end of the day, all he wanted was to see Schwartz cry happy tears. Mission accomplished.

But it wouldn’t truly be a tear-filled Taco Tuesday without some Stassi Schroeder waterworks. Much like Tom and Katie, Lisa and Stassi had their own pre-wedding heart-to-heart and finally put some of their past issues aside. A weepy Stassi admitted that she made her fair share of mistakes — and Lisa understood. “Maybe you needed to grow up,” Lisa kindly suggested, reassuring Stassi that it takes a big person to admit mistakes. Somebody grab the tissues!

Bubbas-to-Be

No one thought it would happen — especially after the joint-bachelor party from hell — but Schwartz and Katie’s wedding day finally arrived.

Kristen Doute gladly took on every tedious pre-wedding task (“I call myself the maid of honor,” Kristen smugly announced). Jax was responsible for getting Schwartz’s adult brothers cleaned and dressed (“Swear to God, you guys all took showers, right?” a visibly annoyed Jax barked). And Sandoval kept everyone looking sharp (“I have extras!” Sandoval eagerly responded anytime somebody realized they forget something).

Once Schwartz finished writing his vows (with only one hour to spare) and Katie adjusted her too-tight gown, the wedding was a go! Here come the Bubbas …

