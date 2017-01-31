The “groupies” get revenge! On the Monday, January 30, episode of Vanderpump Rules, James Kennedy’s alleged former flings confronted him at his new DJ gig — right in front of his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss.



Jax Needs Jesus



After a long visit, Brittany Cartwright’s mother packed up her suitcase and prepared to head back to Kentucky. But before she left, the conservative Christian confronted Jax Taylor about his “homosexual” past. Jax immediately became defensive.

“I’ve never gone down that road before,” Jax said, annoyed. “If you wanna believe what you wanna believe, that’s fine.” Brittany called Jax out for his “attitude,” and he stormed out of the apartment. Jax returned home after Brittany texted him to come back, only to get another lecture from Brittany’s mom about joining the church.



“Maybe I do need Jesus!” Jax rolled his eyes.

No Love for Stassi

Groom-to-be Tom Schwartz rounded up his best men for a suit fitting. Truly committed to her role as a groomsman, Ariana Madix dutifully came along to try on some tuxes. Schwartz keenly picked up on the fact that Ariana and Stassi Schroeder weren’t on the best terms, so he arranged for the two to talk it out at a “canvas and cocktails” painting session.



“I don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it already is, but I want to make sure you guys are cool,” Schwartz said, gesturing toward the girls. Ariana denied having a problem with Stassi, but Stassi felt attacked by Schwartz’s groomslady.



“It felt abrasive to just look at me and be like, ‘I don’t give a f--k about you,’” Stassi insisted, reminding the group of Ariana’s harsh words to her at Katie’s bridal shower. But Ariana refused to play nice.

“What do you want me to do?” she asked. “I mean, if I wanted to be friends with her, then yeah, I would give a f--k about her opinion …” But Ariana clearly doesn’t. Sorry, Stassi.

The Bubbas Prepare for the Future

Schwartz and his almost-wife, Katie Maloney, sat down to hammer out their prenup. Schwartz had been grilling Katie about her spending throughout the entire wedding planning process, but a quick look at their (literally laughable) finances showed that Katie was the clear breadwinner. “Katie has more money than me right now …” Schwartz tried to explain. “But who knows how much money we’ll have in the future?”

Katie proved to be thinking one step ahead. She revealed that she already had her retirement planned out: “My plan for retirement? To die,” she cheekily told their attorney.

Scheana Says “No” to NOLA

Katie’s bridal party gathered together sans Katie to plan her bachelorette getaway. Kristen Doute texted back and forth with Schwartz to throw some ideas around, and the crew ultimately settled on New Orleans as Option A.

But Scheana Shay protested. “I just want it to be a collective trip,” she said, eyeing Stassi. “No offense, but if we’re in New Orleans, I just feel like you’re going to take over the whole thing.”

Stassi promptly shut Scheana down. “Um, why wouldn’t I be planning this trip if we’re going to New Orleans?” the NOLA native retorted. “I’m the only one here from New Orleans and knows everything about it.”

Scheana told the cameras that she believed Stassi was using the bachelorette party as another way to make Katie’s wedding all about her. “Cool, Queen Stassi’s back,” Scheana stated. “Kill me.”

Bravo

Groupies Gone Wild

In celebration of his new DJ gig, James met up with his mother for lunch. The mom-and-son duo candidly chatted about James’ serious girlfriend, Raquel. “I love her!” James’ mother exclaimed. “I think a light shines from inside.”

James told the cameras that Raquel was the love of his life. “I could bring models home every night if I want to,” the “reformed” bad boy insisted. “But I’m not going to do that. I’m going to commit.”

After a quick hypnotherapy session, James headed off to his new gig. But his “relaxed center” was thrown off by an ambush organized by Jax, Scheana and Kristen to expose James’ cheating ways. The trio brought along to the bar James’ so-called “groupies” (a.k.a. women who claim James slept with him, though he denies it), and the ladies promptly introduced themselves to Raquel.



After James finished his set, he hopped down from the DJ booth and got himself in the middle of the mess. “Baby, I would never have sex with you,” James barked at one of his past flings. “Look at you! You’re disgusting.” Jax gleefully watched as the drama unfolded — until a drink was hurled in his direction.

Uh-oh. Pour one out for James Kennedy.

Tell Us: Should Ariana and Scheana put their issues with Stassi aside for the sake of Katie’s wedding?

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



