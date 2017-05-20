Vanessa Bayer is leaving Saturday Night Live after seven years, Deadline and Variety confirmed on Saturday, May 20, just hours ahead of the NBC sketch comedy's season 42 finale.

The news of Bayer's departure comes two days after Bobby Moynihan announced he is departing SNL after nine seasons. According to Deadline, 14-season veteran Kenan Thompson is expected to stay on.



Bayer, 35, and Moynihan, 40, will make their final appearances on Saturday night's episode, which will be hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and feature Katy Perry as the musical guest.

Bayer joined the SNL cast as a featured player in 2010 before being promoted to repertory status two years later. She is the longest-serving current female cast member. Some of Bayer's most popular characters have included Rachel Green from Friends, Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy on "Weekend Update," Miley Cyrus and child actress Laura Parsons.

Moynihan, meanwhile, is best known for playing New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Food Network star Guy Fieri and Drunk Uncle on "Weekend Update."

