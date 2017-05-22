Ethan Miller/Getty Images

What a wildcat! Vanessa Hudgens impressed the audience during her cohosting duties alongside Ludacris at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21.

The Powerless actress, 28, showed off her hidden talent when she recited a verse from Nicki Minaj’s 2010 song “Monster.” Ludacris, 39, encouraged the actress to rap at the top of the show.

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images

"Nicki is my rap alter ego. I rap like her in my fantasies," Hudgens said.



The High School Musical alum nailed the lyrics. She went on to impress even more when she belted out a part of Celine Dion’s 1993 hit “The Power of Love.”

Dion, 49, attended the BBMAs, too. She later sang “My Heart Will Go On” in honor of the Titanic theme song’s 20th anniversary.

"I am totally freaking out,” Hudgens said of the iconic singer onstage. “She is like the Meryl Streep of music.”

