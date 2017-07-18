So over it! Vicki Gunvalson revealed she no longer has feelings for her controversial ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, during a Monday, July 17, appearance on Watch Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen when a viewer asked what the exes’ current status was.

“Why doesn't anybody talk about Donn [Gunvalson]? I was married to Donn for 20 years,” the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star asked of her former husband. “I dated Brooks for four and a half. It's like, come on. We weren't engaged, we weren't married, it was a boyfriend for a limited bit of my time. There is no status with Brooks. He has moved on.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Ayers and Gunvalson split in August 2015 after he appeared on the Bravo show. The businessman admitted to fabricating medical documents about his supposed cancer diagnosis to Us Weekly in March 2016, which Gunvalson denied any knowledge of.



She also denied still having any feelings for her ex to Cohen. “I don’t love Brooks anymore,” Gunvalson insisted. “There’s no love. He was a person in my life and my past and I cared for him at that time, but no, I don’t love Brooks … everybody move on! He was a boyfriend, that’s it.”

Vivian Zink/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The insurance agency owner has been dating retired homicide detective Steve Lodge since April 2016. “He’s just a great guy,” Gunvalson gushed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!