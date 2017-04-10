Pucker up, buttercup! Vin Diesel argues that it was his onscreen kiss with costar Charlize Theron that helped push the Fate of the Furious trailer to break the record for most online views in a single day.

The trailer, launched in Times Square in December 2016, hit a record 139 million views in 24 hours. It was surpassed in early April by Stephen King’s It, which reached an incredible 197 million.

“There is no trailer that has ever been viewed as much as the Fast 8 trailer. The biggest moment in that trailer is the kiss between Cipher and Dom,” Diesel, 49, who plays Dominic Toretto, said. “How did we get to a place where that is the biggest moment in trailer history? The world knows our characters. Something like that becomes the tsunami of your movie.”

Calling his onscreen kiss the “biggest moment in trailer history,” isn’t the only grand title he’s given the movie. He also promised CinemaCon, the national convention of theater owners, that the film would be “the best film you ever saw.”

Of the powerful kiss with franchise newbie Theron, 41 — who plays Cipher — Diesel joked to USA Today, “I was definitely not complaining. Charlize Theron is not a bad kissing partner to have. There are worse things that can happen to you.”

The Fate of the Furious opens April 14.

