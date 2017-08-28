Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Out of this world! Farrah Abraham brought her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia, to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 27.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, and Sophia wore matching intergalactic-inspired outfits. Abraham donned a structured white top and white pants with eye-catching, thigh-high metallic boots. She styled her red hair into a high ponytail and added crystal gems around her eyes.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Sophia Says star had the exact same hair and makeup look as her mom. She rocked a shimmery white top, white skirt and silver leggings with sneakers.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Abraham seemed to be having a blast on the red carpet with her little girl. She shared a video of herself at The Forum, saying, “VMAs with my special guest. We’re raving!”

Prior to the show, Abraham made headlines for giving fans TMI about her VMAs prep. The MTV personality documented her trip to the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in L.A. on Saturday, August 26, for a vaginal rejuvenation procedure. She shared a photo of herself lying on an examination table with a sheet draped over the legs and posted a video of her doctor explaining the benefits of the treatment.

