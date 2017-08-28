Quite a night! The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 27. The three-hour show featured some electric performances, surprising speakers and unlikely collaborations that blew Us away! Watch the video above to see the five top moments from the show!

1. Fifth Harmony Shades Camila Cabello



The foursome took the stage sans Camila Cabello after she quit the girl group last December — and they made it clear they’re totally done with her. At the start of their performance of “Angel” and “Down,” they had a fifth person standing in the center who immediately flew backwards off the high stage and disappeared.



2. Miley Cyrus Goes Retro!

The pop star went back in time for an incredible performance of her new single “Younger Now.” Cyrus’ look was very 1950s-inspired, just like the song’s music video. She sported a magenta romper, orange ascot and sparkly pink cat-eye sunglasses before putting on a monogrammed poodle skirt. She danced with an eclectic crew of backup dancers and even had adorable toddlers on mini motorcycles in the background.

3. Pink Gets the Party Started

Pink performed a medley of her hits from her 17-year career, including “Raise Your Glass,” “So What,” “Get the Party Started” and “Perfect.” She pumped up the crowd by flying out above the audience on the hood of a red convertible while confetti rained down. Once back on the stage, she stopped to give her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, a high-five.

After wrapping up her performance, Pink accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from her friend Ellen DeGeneres. The “What About Us” songstress gave a moving speech about how she teaches Willow that she’s beautiful just the way she is. “We don’t change,” she said. “We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.”

4. Heather Heyer’s Mother Speaks Out

The mother of the woman who was killed while protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville earlier this month presented the award for Best Fight Against the System. “I miss her, but I know she’s here tonight,” Heyer’s mom, Susan, said. “I’ve been deeply moved to see people across the world, the whole world, find inspiration in her courage.“ Susan announced the launch of the Heather Heyer Foundation and revealed that all six nominees were winners because MTV wanted to honor all of them for their activism.

5. Rod Stewart and DNCE Team Up for an Epic Collab

The legendary singer teamed up with Joe Jonas’ band to debut a brand new version of Stewart’s 1978 hit “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy.” They sang it live from Las Vegas and it was so funky and fun! The British rocker came out of an elevator to join the former Jonas brother and dance around the swanky penthouse. They both had some pretty groovy outfits with Stewart sporting a silver blazer, and Jonas going for a bold printed suit.

