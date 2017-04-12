She's a superwoman! Alicia Keys is convinced she'll win season 12 of The Voice — and fans are right there with her. During the Tuesday, April 11, recap episode, the soul singer — who is in her second season on the NBC competition show — did not hide the fact that she feels confident about facing off against Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine. She even threw a dig at a veteran coach to prove she is definitely not afraid of a little competition.



“It’s my show,” Keys said during the episode. “I’m the best.” Alicia also claimed that the other judges are “scared” of her because she has so much talent on her side, and she was quick to point out that it is only her second go-around. “She’s going to be a threat,” Shelton admitted about the "Fallin'" performer.

Keys quipped to the country star, “The only reason you were invited back was because they have to." Shelton, who has five season titles under his belt, hugged her when she made the comment, but who knows how he really felt about the dig!

There's no question that Keys' team is pretty stacked. She has Anatalia Villaranda, Stephanie Rice, Ashley Levin, Vanessa Ferguson and Chris Blue going into next week’s live playoffs.

See how fans mirrored Keys' confidence on Twitter during the episode.

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

