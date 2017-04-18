Working on his fitness! Blake Shelton admitted on the Monday, April 17, episode of The Voice that his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, drags him to the gym. Shelton also took time from cheering on his team to crack jokes about his fellow coach Adam Levine’s new hairstyle. Check out the five craziest things that the coaches did during the first live-show episode of season 12.



1. Adam gets bullied!

Levine debuted a new bleached-blond look during Monday’s episode, and Shelton couldn’t help himself. He hilariously compared the Maroon 5 frontman to Anderson Cooper and Annie Lennox. Levine's new 'do looked pretty good to Us, but Blake’s jokes were rather on point.

2. Gwen gets Blake into shape

When Shelton was talking to his contestant Aliyah Rose about a song idea, he admitted to discovering it when Stefani made him hit the gym with her! Rose liked the song, but giggled a bit at the thought of her coach and the No Doubt star working out.

“Blake, you did a great job,” Shelton later complimented her boyfriend about the singer’s performance. Couple goals!

3. Blake likes Gwen’s moves

One of Team Blake’s singers, TSoul, said the goal of his performance this week was to get his coach and Stefani dancing. “You’d rather see her dance,” Shelton quipped, referring to his bad moves.

TSoul also performed a tricky dance move at the end of his performance, and Adam couldn’t help but make a joke. “Watching Blake try to do that would … put him out of commission for the rest of his life,” Levine said.

4. Gwen is a fan

After Stephanie Rice had a knockout performance, Stefani took the chance to talk to her old team member about how she almost regrets sending her home because she’s so good and is glad her fellow judge Alicia Keys saved her.

“You have this great amazing angel that you get to work with now,” Gwen said about Alicia. Girl power!

5. Adam freaks out!

Before Team Blake's results were announced, host Carson Daly asked Levine who he would send home, and Levine was not prepared to answer the question. “That’s a terrible thing to do,” the "Harder to Breathe" singer said. “I’m supposed to be stoked I don’t have to do this right now.”

Levine proceeded to ramble off two names, which he said made him feel like a “jerk.” He begged the performers, “Please don’t hate me. How could anyone ever hate you, Adam?

The three contestants moving on to the next round from Blake’s team were Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden and TSoul. Chris Blue, Vanessa Ferguson and Stephanie Rice moved on to the top 12 from Alicia Keys' team.

