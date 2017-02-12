After taking an absolutely terrible beating out of the gate in season 7, the heroes of The Walking Dead are hoping that the season's remaining episodes see them rise like the New England Patriots and stage a serious underdog comeback in their second half. It'll be just like this month's Super Bowl! Just, y'know, with slightly more death and biting and baseball bats and gratuitous intestine-strewing.



The back-eight episodes of AMC's hit zombie drama kick off Sunday, February 12, with the winter premiere, and you can bet that the characters are going to be busy — because the writers left a whole lot hanging in the balance when they left off. Below, we've rounded up the biggest cliffhangers that will need to be resolved to fans' satisfaction before the big finale.



A showdown with the Saviors



After being reduced to a slobbering, servile shell of his former self in the front half of the season — and losing people anyway, despite his best efforts — Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) has gratefully realized that this whole kneeling-to-Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) thing isn't gonna fly. But because Rick won't go to war without a winning strategy, expect to see some serious preparations taking place when the show picks back up.

Reunited, and it feels so good



Given what a death-filled slog of sadness the seventh season of The Walking Dead has been so far, it's important to focus on the few good things to come out of the first eight episodes — like Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) escaping the horrors of an all-dog-food diet at the Saviors' complex and finding his way back into Rick's loving arms. But considering that we haven't seen yet how Negan will react to Daryl's jailbreak, and also that there's basically a 100 percent chance of him beating someone to death over it … well, you haven't gotten too attached to any of the current cast members, have you?

Gene Page/AMC

What's cooking with Carol

Because Carol (Melissa McBride) left Alexandria before Negan put in his first appearance, she still doesn't know about the brutal murders of Glenn and Abraham — and it's only a matter of time before she finds out. Place your bets now on how long, in seconds, it'll take her to rethink her self-imposed isolation once she knows what's up.

And, uh, where's Heath?



Heath (Corey Hawkins) was separated from Tara (Alanna Masterson) on a supply run, and he hasn't been seen since … that is, unless you happened to recognize Hawkins in Fox's updated version of 24. His starring role in that show probably explains why he's been absent from The Walking Dead lately, but the fate of his character is still unresolved.

And don't forget: They're being watched.



The biggest cliffhanger from December's midseason finale came in the form of a post-credits twist: a mystery person watching the Alexandrians from outside their guarded gates. Who is it, and what is he (or she) doing? It remains to be seen … but we're guessing they didn't stop by just to borrow a cup of sugar.

The Walking Dead airs on AMC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



