Was Robby Hayes Wearing Eyeliner on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Robby Hayes has perfectly coiffed hair, a fact America learned on The Bachelorette. And now, after he sauntered onto Bachelor in Paradise’s beaches, viewers are wondering: Does he have more beauty secrets to share?

In fact, during the premiere of ABC’s soapy summer spinoff Monday, August 14, Twitter exploded with questions about the Florida native’s possible, er, makeup.



“Does Robby have eyeliner tattoos on his lower lids? Dead serious. #BachelorInParadise.” quipped one tweeter. Added another, “I have discussed it w/ myself and I feel confident that Robby is wearing eyeliner #BIP #BachelorInParadise.” And yes, chimed in one more: “Either Robby got his lashes tinted or he's wearing eyeliner... #BachelorinParadise.”

Alas, the genetically blessed hunk is just that: genetically blessed — with thick lashes. As he exclusively explains to Us Weekly, “The last time I wore eyeliner I think I was 9 or 10 years old, letting my little sister doll me up for one of her ‘live plays’ my siblings and I would act out for our parents.”

His good looks — including those 12 (!) pack abs — didn’t sit well with fellow castmate Raven Gates. “I can’t go on another date with someone who has prettier hair than me, prettier skin than me, prettier abs than me,” Nick Viall’s runner-up confessed after the pair returned from a one-on-one. “It’s not going to work. You’re prettier than me.”

Still, Paradise remained rosy for Hayes, who once competed for JoJo Fletcher’s heart. As Us previously reported, the Rodan + Fields managing consultant strikes up a connection with single mom Amanda Stanton. “Amanda and Robby are still dating,” explains a source, “And have been since they got back from Paradise.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

