Be our guest! Host Adam Devine kicked off the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, with a Beauty and the Beast-inspired opening number.



The 33-year-old Workaholics star dressed as the Beast to sing the movie’s title song, but swapped out “Beauty and the Beast” for “Movies and TV.” Devine didn’t get too far into the song before he knocked over a candelabra and set the stairs on fire, but he didn’t let the little mishap stop him.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Pitch Perfect star even recruited a few other Hollywood stars to join him on stage. After some initial resistance by Josh Gad (who played LeFou in the hit Disney remake), the actor got into costume as his character and sang a few lines from the song “Gaston” as dancers lifted him up onto their shoulders.

Of course, the number had to include Belle, too. Luckily, Hailee Steinfeld ripped off her coat to reveal that she was wearing a yellow gown, and she ran up the stairs to slow dance with Devine. Meanwhile, the cameras cut to Emma Watson, who played Belle in the movie, and she was totally loving it.

To round out the cast, Rebel Wilson, who was dressed as Mrs. Potts, joined in on the fun. As they danced and sang, the whole stage erupted in flames. While they debated whether to escape or finish the number, Devine decided that the show must go on. He grabbed the chandelier and swung across the audience, landing on one of the audience tables for his big finish.

Check out the performance in the video above!

