Can’t tell Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s men apart? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. In fact, her suitors are really blending together these days — literally. (And no, it’s not because of the free-flowing champagne at Bachelor mansion.)

Thanks to a LOL-worthy GIF created by mlmcompanies.org, Lindsay’s 31 contestants — including fan favorites Dean Unglert and Peter Kraus — are morphed into one ultimate suitor. (Sorry, Adam Jr., you just didn’t make the cut.) Of course, if you’re looking for a low-key guy, you may beg to differ.

Though the lawyer’s men are hunky and intellectual, they also seem to have a thirst for upping the drama. Example: After a one week hiatus, the ABC reality dating series picked up Monday, June 19, with an epic war of words between Eric Bigger and Lee Garrett.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

“You’re damn right I enjoy pissing him off,” singer-songwriter Garrett revealed in a confessional. “I have so much fun talking s--t.” Fast forward into the episode and Garrett, most likely bored with Bigger, went after wrestler Kenny King because, well, why not?

But, to up the ante, resident gossiper Iggy Rodriguez decided to throw Josiah Graham under the bus for potentially causing tension among the competitors. In turn, attorney Graham gifted viewers with one of Bachelor Nation’s best lines. “No disrespect, Iggy is a b-tch,” he said in his confessional. “I’m surprised he’s still in the house. He’s the lamest dude in the house. He does drugs. He shoots steroids in his nuts. He confessed to all of us.”

And yes, all of this went down in just two hours!

Anyway, tell Us: What should we nickname our super suitor, seen in the mesmerizing GIF above. Whaboom? Blake? The options are endless.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!