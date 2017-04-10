Fighting his way home. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) must take on the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to return to Asgard in the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, released Monday, April 10.

The third Thor film picks up where 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron left off and finds the titular superhero imprisoned in Sakaar without his hammer, Mjolnir. The evil Hela (Cate Blanchett) — who has accidentally been released from prison — destroys the weapon with one hand and declares Asgard “dead” in the first clip from the forthcoming action movie. In order to escape Sakaar and get back to his native land, Thor must go head-to-head with the Hulk — but he’s not worried.

Jay Maidment

“Yes!” Hemsworth, 33, cheers in the trailer upon learning he’ll be facing the giant green hero. “We know each other. He’s a friend from work.”

Along with reuniting Hemsworth and Ruffalo, 49, the latest Thor installment brings back Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.



But Hiddleston, 36, warns fans not to expect the third Thor to fall directly in line with its predecessors. “[It’s] a big shift in a great way,” he told the audience at Philadelphia Comic Con in June. “It’s a different Thor, a different Loki.”

Additionally, Jeff Goldblum will join the Marvel universe as Grandmaster, one of the Elders, when Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters November 3.

