Grab the tissues because you’re in for an emotional journey. (And no, it’s not a This Is Us screening.)

On this season of The Bachelor, four-time vet Nick Viall can’t help but break down — over just about everything. Eating dinner with contestant Vanessa Grimaldi? Yeah, he shed a tear. Meeting up with his parents in Waukesha, Wisconsin? There were sobs. And breaking up with Kristina Schulman? Cue the flood. (Watch Viall’s trail of tears in the clip above!)

For viewers at home, the ABC dating competition is pure entertainment. But for Viall, it’s, well, his reality. “The people who experience it, it is their life,” the model, who will compete on Dancing With the Stars, tells Us. “These are real emotions and people having real reactions. And no one is perfect. … And we all make mistakes. We all learn from it. And I think we all have our moments in life where we've done things. We got a little bit out of our comfort zone. And maybe we've reflected back and thought, Maybe I'll do that again or maybe I won't. And I think it's important to remember that the people who are on the show, it's not scripted. It's not acting. It's our real lives, and the emotions you see are very real.”



Throughout the taxing experience, Viall, 36, even considered throwing in the towel. “I think every day there were moments where you wondered if the situation was too big to handle,” admits Viall. “Certainly I felt that way. I knew it was going to be hard. It certainly was hard. Every day I just had to look at the big picture, take a step back and keep on keepin’ on. There was never a time that I felt like I couldn’t handle it.”

