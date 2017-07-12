Bong and Blunt Carter?! Jimmy Kimmel decided to prank pedestrians on Hollywood Boulevard by asking them to offer well-wishes to Beyonce and Jay-Z on the birth of their twins, who arrived on June 12.



The twist was that Kimmel made up ridiculous names for the couple’s twins that people totally believed for a segment on his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, that aired Tuesday, July 11.



“Celebrity baby names are so unusual right now. The rumor actually is that Jay-Z and Beyoncé named their kids Rumi and Sir,” the 49-year-old host explained. “We don’t know the names of the twins and I wanted to have some fun with that, so this afternoon, we went out to the street and we asked people to congratulate Beyonce and Jay-Z on their recent arrival with some baby names we made up, and this is how that went.”

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

People offered the power couple congratulations for outlandish twins’ names including Cucumber and Uvula, Bong and Blunt, Denver and Omelette, Landline and Retweet, Pantene and Neosporin, Bebop and Rocksteady and Zumba and Zika.

“Congratulations on the birth of your twins Bebop and Rocksteady,” one passerby said. “Hope you saved up for college because kids are expensive … I don’t recommend them!”

Kidding aside, Us Weekly confirmed that the rapper, 47, and Lemonade singer, 35, did indeed name their newborn girl and boy Rumi and Sir, respectively. The couple, who got married in April 2008, are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.



