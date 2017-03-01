All singing, all dancing! Kendall Jenner, Andrew Garfield, Taylor Lautner and Stevie Nicks have been hiding some impressive skills up their sleeves.

The stars all took part in an exciting segment that aired on James Corden’s The Late Late Show on Tuesday, February 28 where they showed off their hidden talents.

Garfield, 33, was first to step up to the challenge as he walked onto the 1970’s game show inspired set, and bashfully announced he could do gymnastics.

But the Spiderman actor didn’t just pull off a simple forward roll, he nailed a back flip!

Jenner, 21, was next and after introducing herself to the host, she revealed she could make bird noises with her mouth.

True to her word, the catwalk queen, whistled away like a songbird.

Nicks, 63, threw her hat into the ring and announced her hidden talent was twirling a baton. The singer was a success until her routine was halted because she hit herself in the head.

But the talent that really got the crowd and the British host going was Lautner’s. The Scream Queens star, 25, claimed he could “catch grapes in my mouth from any distance and any velocity.”

Corden then put him to the test by throwing the fruit from an incredible distance.

Check out if he managed to catch them by watching the full video above.

