Death doesn’t have to be the end of life, according to Theresa Caputo. “People view grieving in a negative way,” TLC's Long Island Medium, who communicates with the spirit world through symbols, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They don’t know how to pick up the pieces and embrace life. “

While visiting Us’ NYC headquarters, Caputo sat down with staffers for an emotional reading, in which she channeled multiple departed loved ones to help Us cope and understand the afterlife. (Watch the powerful experience in the video above!)

“There is a way to find light after loss,” she explains. And now, she’s providing fans with even more mechanisms to do so. In her book Good Grief (out now), the New York Times bestselling author offers a positive healing process: “This gives readers permission to grieve on their own. There is no right or wrong way.”

She shares her guide to moving on with Us.

Us Weekly: What advice do you give to mourners?

Theresa Caputo: Don’t put too much pressure on yourself looking for signs. Embrace things as they come every day. If something reminds you of a loved one, know it is them.

Us: Does being a medium help you cope with loss?

TC: Most people are afraid of death. I’m not. I know I will see loved ones again and that they are around me. In general, I also appreciate the people in my life more and not take things for granted.

Us: What do spirits want their loved ones to know?

TC: The No. 1 thing spirits will have me say to someone is “I heard them say goodbye” and “I am at peace.” The moment the soul leaves the body, it leaves behind any disability or ailment. They’re free and they’re not suffering.

Us: Most surprising place a spirit has come to you?

TC: A men’s bathroom! But also in parking lots and at Niagara Falls. You name it, the spirit has channeled me there!

For more from Caputo, pick up Good Grief, on bookshelves now, and check out The Long Island Medium on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. EST.

