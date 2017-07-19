Watch Maya Rudolph's ‘Sexy, Secret’ Ivanka Trump Impression

Nailed it! Maya Rudolph impersonated Ivanka Trump during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, July 18, and her impression of the first daughter was dead-on, air quotes and all.



“I noticed like … through her teeth, she kind of talks like she has a sexy secret,” the 44-year-old comedienne explained to the host. “She’s like, always talking like she works in a lingerie store a little bit. Like ‘If you want to get the matching panties, you can get them, but they’re $14.95.’”



The Saturday Night Live alum also pointed out how Trump randomly uses air quotes. “Also, don’t quote stuff that’s real because that just makes you look really stupid,” Rudolph added.



The actress has impersonated Melania Trump before, but this was her first time trying to do Ivanka, 35.

During Late Night, Rudolph also recalled her interview with SNL creator Lorne Michaels to join the show. “He actually asked me the question, ‘Why do you think you should work here?’” she explained. “And I said, ‘Because I like wearing wigs.’ Good one, Maya! And that got me the job.”



Rudolph was a series regular on the hit NBC variety show for seven years, and sometimes returns for guest appearances.



