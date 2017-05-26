Orlando Bloom and James Corden Show Off Their Stripper Moves: Watch!

Work it, fellas! Orlando Bloom and James Corden showed off their, err, best stripper moves during a particularly steamy (and hilarious!) skit on the Thursday, May 25, episode of The Late Late Show. Watch it go down in the video above.

The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star, 40, and the British late-night host, 38, play two IT guys who fix computers by simply turning them off and on. But it’s not the power button that brings these broken desktops back to life; it’s Bloom and Corden’s provocative dance moves.

After powering one computer off, the duo performed a variety of suggestive pelvic thrusts and body rolls. They even rubbed keyboards over their pants in an attempt to repair the faulty PC — all while a fictional office worker looked on in horror.

Despite their averse reaction from the fake employee, Bloom and Corden continued to break it down. Eventually, their routine reached peak sexy when they ripped the sleeves off of each other’s dress shirts.

Other highlights? When Bloom made it rain on a twerking Corden with loose-leaf paper and when he smacked his own butt with a stapler.

To see if their performance was able to salvage the computer, watch the video above.

