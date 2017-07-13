Feelings still on fire! Selena Gomez released her new song, “Fetish,” along with a sexy music video for the track on Thursday, July 13.



The three-minute video focuses solely on Gomez’s lips and dangling gold earrings as she sings the hot and heavy lyrics. “Take it or leave it / Baby take it or leave it / But I know you won’t leave it / ‘Cause I know that you need it,” the pop star, 24, croons through glossy lips.

As the clip continues into the chorus, Gomez sensuously bites her lip and brushes her fingers across her lower face as she sings, “You got a fetish for my love / I push you out and you come right back / Don’t see a point in blaming you / If I were you, I’d do me too.”

Gucci Mane then chimes in for the bridge, and the camera pans out to Gomez’s whole face. The “Bad Liar” songstress flashes a grin and caresses her finger over her lips as the rapper belts, “The way you walk, the way you talk / I blame you ‘cause it’s all your fault / Ya playin’ hard, don’t turn me off / Ya acting hard, but I know you soft / You my fetish, I’m so with it.” Gomez then giggles and licks her lips as she completes the track with the final chorus.

The “It Ain’t Me” crooner’s longtime bestie, Taylor Swift, returned to Instagram on Thursday to congratulate her on the track. “Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl,” Swift, 27, wrote.

Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 13, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

On Tuesday, July 11, the 13 Reasons Why executive coproducer teased her sexy new single with a steamy clip from the music video. She revealed the official poster for “Fetish” the week before.

Check out the full music video for the track above.

