Laughing at themselves! Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and more stars read “Mean Tweets” in a special segment that aired during the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26. Keep up with all the Oscars highlights with Us Weekly’s liveblog and watch the “Mean Tweets” video above!



Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel brought the fan-favorite segment from Jimmy Kimmel Live! to the screen at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre. Portman kicked off the clip by reading a tweet that said, “I feel like if you went to lunch with Natalie Portman she would only order a hot tea with lemon and MAYBE some toast. Definitely not an entrée tho.” The camera zoomed out to the pregnant Jackie actress, 35, caressing her baby bump. “You’re wrong,” she deadpanned. (The Best Lead Actress nominee couldn’t attend the awards show due to her pregnancy.)



Gosling, 36, got in on the fun, too. “Oh, look at me… I’m Ryan Gosling I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes… Go f--k yourself Ryan Gosling,” he read. His La La Land costar Stone, 28, smirked as she recited an insult: “Emma Stone looks like a crack whore in every role she plays.”

Miles Teller got a kick out of a disparaging tweet about his music taste. “Miles Teller has the face of a guy who would request Gagnam Style at wedding where he doesn’t know either the bride or groom,” he read and agreed, “Fair enough.”



Watch the video above to see Whoopi Goldberg read a tweet comparing her to an armpit, Robert De Niro poke fun at his age and more!

