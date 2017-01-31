Gimme more! Lifetime released the extended trailer for its upcoming Britney Spears biopic, Britney Ever After, on Tuesday, January 31. Watch above!

The 60-second teaser begins with Spears (portrayed by Australian actress Natasha Bassett) performing on stage as critics' quotes display on screen. "Britney Spears is the pop star of the millennium," the text reads. "The most successful musician of her generation."



The video then cuts to the made-for-TV movie's portrayal of the pop superstar's much-publicized February 2007 head-shaving breakdown. "I'm not gonna sugarcoat it and say I was fine," the fictional Spears says in a voiceover as the hair clipper buzzes in the background. "'Cause I wasn't."

Jenna Berman

Next, the trailer shows a recreations of the aftermath of the incident, including the moment a newly bald Spears infamously damaged a paparazzo's car with her umbrella. It also shows Spears and Kevin Federline's 2004 wedding and footage from several of her iconic performances through the years.



"Everything's just kind of this blur, you know? Until you hit rock bottom," Bassett's Spears says in the clip. "I just thought everyone was against me. I wanna be strong for my fans. They're what keeps me going."

Bassett revealed in a recent interview that she had an emotional time re-creating the ups and downs of the Grammy winner's past. "It was extremely traumatic," she told the New York Daily News. "It was traumatic having to experience through my eyes what she experienced."

Spears' rep previously told Us Weekly that the entertainer "will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing."



Watch the extended trailer above!

Britney Ever After premieres on Lifetime Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!