Another enemy! The Fast and Furious crew have battled their fair share of bad guys over the course of the previous seven films, but they are about to face what may be their most terrifying foe yet in the eighth installment, The Fate of the Furious. The action movie’s latest trailer, released Thursday, March 9, introduces fans to the franchise’s newest villain: seductive Cipher, played by Charlize Theron.

“She’s the very definition of high-tech terrorism,” Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, the covert ops leader who allied with the gang in Furious 7, declares in the clip.

Just when the gang is starting to settle into normal life, the modern-day mastermind convinces Dom (Vin Diesel) to turn against his wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and longtime conspirators, so they reunite to rescue the good guy gone bad.

“One thing I can guarantee, no one’s ready for this,” warns Cipher in the trailer.

But the family of misfits will go to any lengths to reclaim one of their own. In order to fight Cipher, who seems to be able to control all the cars in New York City, Tej (Ludacris) upgrades from the franchise’s beloved high-speed hot rods to an army tank. Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) even uses his bare hands to deflect a torpedo.

“You get style points for that one,” jokes Letty.

The Fate of the Furious arrives in theaters April 14.

