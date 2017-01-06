So cute, you two! The latest Beauty and the Beast trailer, released on Wednesday, January 4, features Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast exchanging some adorable flirty banter and looks. Watch the clip in the video above!

In the 30-second trailer, Stevens-as-Beast demands to see Emma’s image in the enchanted mirror, with his cadre of household advisers — Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson) and Lumiere (Ewan McGregor) giving him advice on how to treat his would-be lady.



“You must charm her — be gentle, kind, sweet,” they tell him as he stalks moodily through the room. “Come come, show me the smile!” Lumiere says, before they all shudder at the Beast’s frightening toothy grin.



Disney

Another scene shows Watson-as-Belle being attacked by a pack of snow-white wolves, until the Beast as he leaps onto the scene to save her in the nick of time. Later, the pair sit in a beautiful courtyard, and Belle thanks the Beast in a shy show of affection.



“I never thanked you for saving my life,” she says. In return, the Beast turns on the charm: “I never thanked you for not letting me get eaten by wolves.”



Images and clips from the highly anticipated live-action remake of the 1991 animated Disney classic have been released slowly over the last few months, with the first-ever trailer released in November. In late December, the movie’s official Facebook page shared a 30-second clip of Watson singing “Something There.”

“I sing, so that’s really unexpected,” she told Total Film magazine back in March 2015. “I’ve never had to do that for a film role before, and I think people will be interested to see me do something very different like that. It gives me a different challenge, really. That’s terrifying in and of itself!”



