Blink and you’ll miss it: The first Kingsman: The Golden Circle trailer arrived Wednesday, April 19, and aside from quick glimpses of franchise newcomers Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and Channing Tatum, the 15-second clip doesn’t show too much of what fans can expect from the sequel.



The new movie has been somewhat of a covert operation since its inception. Though director Matthew Vaughn expressed interest in doing a part two even before the 2014 original — which follows misguided teen Eggsy (Taron Egeron) as he becomes a secret agent at the hands of experienced spy Harry Hart (Colin Firth) — was released, he didn’t confirm he’d signed on for The Golden Circle until late March 2016. And it wasn’t until the first poster for the new installment was released last month that Firth was confirmed for the second go-around.

Jaap Buitendijk

Egerton, who will also appear in Golden Circle, began teasing fans on Instagram last year when he posted a picture of glasses missing one lens alongside the statement, “Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” likely in reference to Harry’s supposed death in the first film. Firth, 56, continued the charade with Entertainment Weekly last summer.

“I’ve read the rumors, but I can’t reveal if I’m even in this film,” he told EW while in full costume on the set. “I got in the first Kingsman by virtue of my improbability. An actor known for chick flicks as a fighting badass. So given that irony, I’d say anything is possible.”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters September 29.

