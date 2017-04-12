Watch The ‘Real Housewives’ Stars’ Nastiest Insults of All Time

There are several things you can expect when the stars of The Real Housewives get together: booze, arguments, and an epic burn about someone’s vagina. Or clothes. Or social status. Or shoes. Well, you get the point. Us Weekly Video rounded up some of the most jaw-dropping insults from the franchise — check it out above (after you send any kids out of the room, of course).
One of the latest hard-hitting slams comes in the new season of New York. “Put an E-ZPass on that vagina with your Holland Tunnel,” Dorinda Medley seethes at costar Sonja Morgan in one scene featured in a preview.
Of course, she’s not the only one who goes for the jugular (or in this case, chest). Defending her husband, Eddie, Orange County’s Tamra Judge goes after costar Lizzie Rovsek: “Eddie would never touch Lizzie’s Kentucky fried titties with a 10-foot pole.”
Never one to mince words, Bethenny Frankel keeps it real when dressing down frenemy LuAnn D’Agostino on an old New York episode: “I don’t like you. I don’t trust you. And I think you’re a snake.”
Watch all the insults above — and tune in to The Real Housewives on Bravo.