There was only one man to step up to the, uh, tap.

After Bachelor in Paradise’s unsung hero, bartender Jorge Moren, chose not to return for the soapy spinoff’s fourth season, ABC selected Bachelorette alum Wells Adams to serve up spirits in his place. (Watch the heartthrob explain all in the video above!)



Nestled behind the tiki bar, Adams was always, always there to take the edge off when, say, a girl dubbed you scallop fingers (sorry, Christen Whitney) or, hypothetically, a guy destroyed his role as the Internet’s boyfriend and strung along two girls (looking at you, Dean Unglert).

And he did so with a specialty cocktail, shared exclusively with Us Weekly. In his go-to concoction: Mint and muddled jalapeños mixed with tequila or vodka “depending on your preference,” he says. After shaking and chilling, he topped the drink off with soda water and a splash of cranberry then garnished with a lime.

“It’s was very refreshing and delicious,” Adams tells Us. “I’m sure it’s like a normal drink and has got some other name, but that was the Wells Special.”

And for the extra special Alexis Waters, he crafted a signature shot. Hailed the dolphin-shark in honor of her infamous Bachelor costume, the pour consisted of muddled jalapeños, top shelf tequila and a splash of simple syrup.

“She loved it,” explains Adams, who once vied for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 The Bachelorette in 2016. “She would have one of those and then she’d be like, ‘Alright, now I’m going to go talk s- -t about Dean and go yell at Jasmine [Goode].’ That’s kind of how it would go every day.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.

