Wendy Williams tearfully paid tribute to a Manchester victim during her talk show on Tuesday, May 30. Watch the video above.

Martyn Hett, who was one of the 22 people killed after Ariana Grande's concert last week, was supposed to visit Williams' show.

"Martyn was supposed to be in our Wendy audience yesterday and today. He saved for two years to have a fabulous time in New York and come to our show. He called it a trip of a lifetime on his social media," the host, 52, explained. "He's remembered as a man who loved life, like all my people, who loved life with passion, courage and laughter."

Williams spoke with a friend of Hett's in London who said that Hett would have been floored by the tribute. The TV personality then showed the audience the empty seat where Hett would have sat.

"So Martyn, in honor of you, we're keeping that chair open," she said. "And our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family."

As previously reported, more than 50 others were also injured during the May 22 suicide bombing. Grande, 23, who was physically unharmed, will hold a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, June 4, with Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more.

