She’s saying it like she means it! Wendy Williams is gearing up for the ninth season of her hit talker, The Wendy Williams Show, which premieres Monday, September 18, and the always outspoken host opened up to Us Weekly about what viewers can expect and much more.

Of Monday’s premiere, the 53-year-old former disk jockey told Us that she’s serving “nothing but hot topics” to the delight of her loyal audience, whom she calls “Wendy watchers.”

And in the days following the show’s highly anticipated premiere, heavy hitting talent including Eva Longoria, Karrueche Tran and Bacherlorette star Rachel Lindsay (along with fiancé Bryan Abasolo) will all stop by the star’s purple couch for great conversation and lots of laughs.

While The New York Times bestselling author admits she’s never seen an episode of the wildly popular ABC dating competition series, she revealed that she keeps tabs on celebs by doing a little research. “I read the magazines. I read Us,” she explained. “You don’t necessarily have to watch the show to be intrigued with the person.”

And from what she told Us, Williams and Lindsay will have a lot to talk about. “With all those smarts, if my daughter wanted to do a reality show, I would crack her skull,” she said. “We send our daughter to a good college and then off to law school only for her to be clowing around on TV? I would be very upset. Reality shows aren’t for overly educated people.”

The Think Like a Man actress, who will light the Empire State Building purple on Monday in honor of the show’s return, pointed out that while she doesn’t have a favorite celebrity interview, she did say a comedian, who appeared on a past episode of her show, is no longer welcome back after he “motor-boated” her during an interview.

As for the TV personality’s dream guest, an open invitation awaits Shia Labeouf. Williams has the Transformer actor’s picture framed and displayed in her office, noting that she likes her stars “young and hot with a bit of danger.”

When the star is not entertaining fans with her popular advice segment “Ask Wendy,” she’s busy weighing in on the latest celebrity feuds. When asked if she was Team Taylor Swift or Team Katy Perry the HSN designer quipped, “Taylor. Katy is not worth 25 million dollars” (a reference to the “Swish Swish” singer’s American Idol salary). ... I still like her music though, it makes me feel young.”



Williams proved she’s just like Us. Her biggest fear? “Going broke,” adding that “all money is not good money.” She mentioned that her most embarrassing moment includes public vomiting: “Please, I still party like I’m in college,” she joked.

The ninth season of the Wendy Williams Show premieres Monday, September 18. Checking your local listings.

