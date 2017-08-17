What Does 98 Degrees Miss Most About the '90s?

These days, 98 Degrees feel hotter than ever. Since reuniting in 2012, “we’ve really loved performing, recording and making music,” says Justin Jeffre. “The future is bright.”

That is, as long as there are no homicides. Jokes Drew Lachey: “We look at one project at a time and try not to kill each other.” Now, the iconic ’90s boy band — made up of Jeffre, 44; Drew, 41; his brother Nick, 43; and Jeff Timmons, 44 — will add joy to the holiday season with their 98 Degrees at Christmas tour, kicking off November 10 in Iowa and a corresponding Christmas album.



Us Weekly: How is performing different now than when you first started?

Justin Jeffre: Our fans are older, so it’s more of a party for them and for us too. There’s less pressure. Back then, we were compared to everybody else. We were under a microscope. Now, we all have different things going on outside the group, so it’s easier to just have fun with it.

Nick Lachey: With families, we schedule wisely. It seems good in theory to bring them, but we get on stage, do the after party and wind down at two o’clock. Then the baby wakes up at six. So we’ve learned the best way is for us to do our thing, hit it hard and then take a couple days to come home and see everybody.



Us: What do you miss most about the nineties?

Jeff Timmons: It was an innocent time. Social media wasn’t prevalent. Fans would camp out to see you instead of just tweeting about it. We would get out there and interact with them.

NL: People would actually buy records! I want to bring back music videos and the fact that you were able to watch them on MTV.

Us: Favorite boy band today?

NL: I was always a big fan of One Direction. They are all independently great singers. I don’t think anyone has taken their place. But it will happen. It always does.

Drew Lachey: I heard 98 Degrees was back.

JT: That’s what I heard too!

