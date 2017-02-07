Beyonce performs on stage during "The Formation World Tour" at Levi's Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Awards season is in full swing! The 2017 Grammy Awards air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 12, and Us Weekly has all the important information you need to know to tune in to the biggest night in music.

Time, Channel and Livestream

This year's ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on CBS. Don't have a TV? The Grammys will also be livestreamed on CBS' website exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. One-week free trials are available on the CBS All Access website and monthly subscriptions start at $5.99.

Host



James Corden is set to host the 59th annual awards show. The Late Late Show host, who is best known for his beloved Carpool Karaoke segment, will take over hosting duties from LL Cool J, who carried the ceremony for the past five years. "I am truly honored to be hosting the Grammys next year," Corden said in a press release last November. "It's the biggest, most prestigious award show in music and I feel incredibly lucky to be part of such an incredible night."

Performers



Beyoncé, Adele, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Daft Punk, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, A Tribe Called Quest, Alicia Keys and Little Big Town are among the many musicians who are scheduled to take the stage on Sunday night.

Major Nominees

Beyoncé leads this year's list with nine nominations for her acclaimed visual album Lemonade. She will face off against Adele, who has five nods, in major categories such as Album of the Year (Beyoncé's Lemonade, Adele's 25), Song of the Year (Beyoncé's "Formation," Adele's "Hello") and Record of the Year ("Formation," "Hello"). Exes Drake and Rihanna follow close behind Queen Bey with eight nominations each, thanks mostly to their collaboration "Work." Chance the Rapper, meanwhile, made Grammy history with seven nods — five of them for his stream-only mixtape Coloring Book — marking the first year the Recording Academy has included digital-only releases. Click here to see the full list of nominations!

The 2017 Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!