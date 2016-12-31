Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Get ready to ring in the New Year all around the world! On Saturday, December 31, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest will broadcast from multiple places in the United States, and will include an international performance for the first time ever in the show’s 45-year run. The five-and-a-half-hour program will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Mariah Carey will headline the event, performing a collection of her greatest hits just before the ball drops at midnight, in front of an expected 1 million people gathered in NYC’s Times Square. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Seacrest joked with host Jimmy Kimmel about how the singer’s tendency to show up late could affect the live program. “The ball is going down no matter what,” he said on the show’s December 6 episode. “We need to get her performance in just before. The ball waits for no one!” Other performers at the NYC event, hosted by Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy, include DNCE, Thomas Rhett and the cast of Gloria Estefan’s Broadway show On Your Feet!

If there’s anyone who knows that a little party never killed nobody, it’s Fergie, who will be hosting the program’s Billboard Hollywood Party in Los Angeles. She will also perform, along with John Legend, Hailee Steinfeld, Flo Rida and more.

For the show’s first-ever live central-time-zone countdown, Lucy Hale will take on the hosting duties from New Orleans. The Pretty Little Liars actress will be joined by performers Jason Derulo and Panic! at the Disco. Hale shared her excitement for the event on Instagram December 30. “So thankful for this opportunity and to create history celebrating the first ever show in New Orleans!” she wrote. "Not sure if I could be in better company."

In another first for the legendary show, Demi Lovato will give the program’s premiere international performance, live from the Caribbean with her Celebrity Cruises concert in St. Maarten.



For those who want to go all night long, stay tuned after the ball drops to watch Lionel Richie perform right after midnight. The singer will take the stage live from his Las Vegas concert for his first performance of 2017.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest airs Saturday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.



