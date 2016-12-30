The Toros are packing up the pom-poms! Bring It On, the popular 2000 cheerleading comedy that provided a breakout role for star Kirsten Dunst, is among the films and TV series that leave Netflix on Sunday, January 1.



Racing-movie fans who are looking to catch up on the Fast & Furious franchise before the latest installment hits theaters in April would be well-advised to put the pedal to the metal, as Netflix is cutting the engines at the start of the year on both The Fast and the Furious (2001) and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006).



On the TV side, Flip or Flop's first season is going off the market on January 1, which is the same day that the full series run of Saved by the Bell heads to detention.



Check out the full list below of films and TV shows that are leaving in January, and adjust your New Year's Eve plans accordingly. (For cheerier news, click here for Netflix's January arrivals.)

January 1



30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus

30 for 30: Without Bias

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East

30 for 30: The Price of Gold

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

Angry Birds Toons (Season 1)

Bewitched

Blade 2

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Coming to America

Columbo (Season 1)

Crash

Cupcake Wars Collection (Collection 2)

Chopped Collection (Collection 2)

Dazed and Confused



Final Destination 3

Flip or Flop (Season 1)

Fixer Upper (Season 1)

Ghost Town

Hairspray

House Hunters Collection (Collection 3)

House Hunters International Collection(Collection 3)

House Hunters Renovation Collection (Collection 1)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Seasons 1–3)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 13)

Little Black Book

Little Man

Maid in Manhattan

Miracle on 34th Street

Murder, She Wrote (Seasons 1–12)

Nanny McPhee

Property Brothers (Seasons 4–5)

Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1–6)

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Stardust

Superstar

The Italian Job



The Painted Veil

Sixteen Candles

Saving Private Ryan

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious

The Uninvited

The Amityville Horror

The Wicker Man

Vanity Fair

You Live in What? (Season 3)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

January 6

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest

January 29

Stephen King’s A Good Marriage

