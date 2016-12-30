The Toros are packing up the pom-poms! Bring It On, the popular 2000 cheerleading comedy that provided a breakout role for star Kirsten Dunst, is among the films and TV series that leave Netflix on Sunday, January 1.
Racing-movie fans who are looking to catch up on the Fast & Furious franchise before the latest installment hits theaters in April would be well-advised to put the pedal to the metal, as Netflix is cutting the engines at the start of the year on both The Fast and the Furious (2001) and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006).
On the TV side, Flip or Flop's first season is going off the market on January 1, which is the same day that the full series run of Saved by the Bell heads to detention.
Check out the full list below of films and TV shows that are leaving in January, and adjust your New Year's Eve plans accordingly. (For cheerier news, click here for Netflix's January arrivals.)
January 1
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
Angry Birds Toons (Season 1)
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Coming to America
Columbo (Season 1)
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection (Collection 2)
Chopped Collection (Collection 2)
Dazed and Confused
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop (Season 1)
Fixer Upper (Season 1)
Ghost Town
Hairspray
House Hunters Collection (Collection 3)
House Hunters International Collection(Collection 3)
House Hunters Renovation Collection (Collection 1)
Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Seasons 1–3)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 13)
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote (Seasons 1–12)
Nanny McPhee
Property Brothers (Seasons 4–5)
Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1–6)
South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
The Italian Job
The Painted Veil
Sixteen Candles
Saving Private Ryan
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious
The Uninvited
The Amityville Horror
The Wicker Man
Vanity Fair
You Live in What? (Season 3)
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
January 6
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest
January 29
Stephen King’s A Good Marriage
