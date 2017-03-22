Yeah, that just happened. A contestant on the Tuesday, March 21, episode of Wheel of Fortune needed just one more letter to complete the puzzle and somehow still managed to flub the answer. Watch the video above!

The puzzle read "A Streetcar Na-ed Desire," the title of Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play A Streetcar Named Desire. The contestant, Kevin, simply needed to guess the letter "M" to win the round, but instead asked for a "K," much to the bewilderment of viewers and host Pat Sajak. Even the studio audience let out an audible gasp.

"No," Sajak, 70, responded, barely hiding the disappointment in his voice. The next contestant, Lisa, guessed the correct letter and solved the puzzle without a hitch. Sajak then poked fun at Kevin's racy answer, joking, "Although [Lisa] got the right answer, I'd rather see Kevin's play. But that's just me."

At the end of the episode, the game show host took one last dig at Kevin, saying, "The nice thing I can tell from meeting you, you're a nice guy, and I'll bet you have really nice friends. They're not going to make any remarks to you, they're not going to give you any grief at all. Good luck with that."

Kevin was a good sport about the gaffe, but Wheel viewers were not so forgiving on social media. "This guy on wheel of fortune just guessed 'A Streetcar Naked Desire' I'm so done," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this: A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE He asked for a K. I'm gonna go lie down."

And while Kevin's response was a huge fail, it wasn't nearly as embarrassing as April 2014 contestant Julian Batts' flub. The Indiana University student had every letter on the board revealed — "Mythological Hero Achilles" — but mispronounced the name "Achilles," causing him to lose all of his money, his $1 million wedge and a trip to London.



This guy on wheel of fortune just guessed "A Streetcar Naked Desire" I'm so done pic.twitter.com/ZsYdc3BmAA — Emily Weiss (@emily_weiss28) March 21, 2017

Feeling for "Streetcar Naked Desire" guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017

Nothing’s funnier to me than Wheel of Fortune fails. Unlike Jeopardy it’s literally spelled out for you https://t.co/e2rVTzsGTO — J.A. Adande (@jadande) March 22, 2017

I signed up for twitter bc the guy on @WheelofFortune said K for "A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE" and I laughed so hard I HAD to tell someone. 😂😂😂 — Pebble The Pibble (@pebblethepibble) March 21, 2017

