The last time we checked in with HBO's Game of Thrones, things were really heating up (except where they were cooling down, because, y'know, winter). The Battle of the Bastards was over, the Starks were back at Winterfell, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) had just firebombed a church and the white ravens were departing from the Citadel to herald the arrival of winter in the Seven Kingdoms. But until Thursday, March 9, it was a mystery as to when winter would come back — to our TV screens, in the form of the season 7 premiere.



Those of us not in Westeros tuned in for HBO's Facebook Live presentation on March 9 for the announcement of the long-awaited premiere date. Unfortunately for antsy fans, the big reveal took more than an hour, thanks to the marketing team's decision to encase the information in a giant block of ice, which clearly did not melt away as quickly as hoped.

courtesy of HBO

After much ado, the news was out: Game of Thrones will return on July 16, 2017. (The series is set to end with season 8, although talk persists of a possible spinoff.)

For fans of the show, that day can't get here soon enough, especially since George R.R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire series upon which Game of Thrones is based, doesn't seem in any particular hurry to put us out of our misery with his long-delayed next book. Season 6 of the mega-popular drama included revelations galore as it officially outpaced its source material, from the origins of Hodor's verbal tic to the true identity of Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) parents.

When season 6 signed off in June, the show's characters were gearing up for the various showdowns, which will likely last through to the series finale. Not only is Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) sailing to King's Landing to make her play for the Iron Throne, but a fierce, zombie-infested winter is coming down from the North, and it's going to make the polar vortex look like a trip to the beach.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

