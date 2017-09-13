Red carpet ready … almost! Us Weekly is gearing up to attend the 2017 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, but there is one thing that is needed for the big event: a dress. Us Weekly Correspondent, Christina Garibaldi, headed to the Bloomingdale’s flagship in NYC, where fashion director Erica Russo took her on a tour of the best red carpet looks. However, she’s having a hard time making a decision, so we need your help. Watch the video above and vote on your favorite dress!

First up was an Avery G burgundy velvet off-the-shoulder gown, which Russo admits is “one of the biggest trends all over the runway.” However, Garibaldi couldn’t resist the allure of a statement red dress, which would perfectly complement the carpet.

“Red was probably one of the biggest trends to go throughout all four cities of fall fashion week," Russo tells Us Weekly. “Fendi walked head-to-toe looks of red down the runway, and Givenchy, every single look in his line was head-to-toe red.”

Yet, nothing says fall like floral, which, according to Russo, is “having such a moment.” The Avery G navy oversized floral look mixed elegance and sexiness with a vintage feel, creating a statement look for the carpet.

However, it appears that fall 2017 is all about the ‘90s! Garibaldi slipped into a Jarlo slip dress, which was not only comfortable (key to a red carpet), but also sleek and sophisticated as well.

“What I love about this one is it’s very modern,” Russo explained. “Then of course this great little keyhole moment that’s happening is really important and really on trend.”

So which dress should our correspondent wear on the carpet? Watch the video and vote for your favorite!