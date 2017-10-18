Getting personal! When Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga, Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs stopped by Us Weekly, we decided to test their knowledge to see just how well they know each other. Watch the video above!

The women of New Jersey aren’t afraid to get down and dirty, whether that’s by flipping tables or throwing cake. While the ladies nominated Staub as the person most likely to follow in Teresa Giudice’s table-flipping ways because of her “temper tantrum,” they unanimously agreed that Siggy Flicker is the most likely to pick a fight.



“You disagree with her and therefore she thinks you’re starting in with her,” Josephs told Us before Staub, 55, added. “If I don’t call her for three or four days she says, ‘I told everyone you hated me Danielle.’”

As for the housewife you can always count on to drink a little too much at dinner, that honor goes to Gorga, 38, who tells Us, “I’m just the most fun.”

“It depends on the night, either a nice glass of cabernet or a Titos and cranberry with a lemon and a lime,” the Envy boutique owner told Us of her go-to drinks. “Sangria is my third choice.”

While she may throw a few back with dinner, Gorga doesn’t mess around when it comes to the gym. The Bravo star recently told Us that she works out “four to five days a week.”

“You're taking care of you so you can look good on Friday night when you go out,” Gorga explained. “It's not a punishment to go to the gym, it's a gift … it’s an investment in yourself!”

To find out which ‘RHONJ’ star is the best cook and who takes the longest to get ready, watch the video above.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.