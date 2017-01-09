Nick Viall’s first kiss as The Bachelor may have been with the season’s first villain! Corinne Olympios, 24, made her move early on in the season 21 premiere on Monday, January 2, and we have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of her.



Olympios proved she was not here to make friends when she interrupted a nice conversation between Viall, 36, and Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, to steal the first smooch of the season. And she’s not going to stop there — in the season trailer, she delivers what you can probably already guess will be the line of the season when discussing having sex with Viall: "My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum."



ABC/Mitch Haaseth

She may not have received Viall’s first impression rose, but Olympios’ first impression definitely deserves something. (She may even be our sleeper pick for the season!) So here are five things you didn’t know about the season 21 seductress:

1. She’s a "multimillion-dollar business owner" … sort of.

Olympios works in sales for her family’s Miami-based business, Armor Garage, which is an epoxy coating and flooring supplier, according to TMZ. She also dabbles in modeling and acting and has worked on music videos for artists like Pitbull, Akon and DJ Khaled. According to her Model Mayhem profile, “Being on set is my happy place.”

2. She wants everyone to "relax" about the whole nanny thing.



Twitter exploded during the season premiere of The Bachelor when Olympios revealed that she has a “nanny” at age 24. In a since-deleted tweet, Olympios said that "everyone needs to relax": "Raquel is part of my family so calling her a housekeeper or cleaning lady is disrespectful."

One person who doesn’t seem to mind? Viall himself! "While I certainly appreciate the potential red flags of a grown woman having a nanny, I also thought to myself, 'Huh, what are the benefits?'" Viall joked on the Jan. 2 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "If this works out, do I also get the nanny?"



ABC/Rick Rowell

3. She quoted another notorious reality star in her high school yearbook.

Olympios grew up in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, and one of her yearbook quotes shows she lived by the principles of a former reality star even in high school: "'The only rule is don’t be boring and dress cute wherever you go. Life is to short to blend in.' — Paris Hilton." That's … hot?

4. She follows some strict rules when it comes to dating.

If she ends up with Viall, Olympios tells Glamour that there are a few major keys to a lasting relationship with her: "I need him to be very supportive of me, I need him to be very hands-on in the relationship and caring, and I need him to love dogs." (She has three pooches!)

As for non-negotiables? Smoking, not answering when she calls, and “getting really, really drunk all the time.”

ABC/Rick Rowell

5. She has Bachelor Nation couple #goals — but what will Viall think?!

Olympios tells Glamour that Viall’s “caring” and “outspoken” nature made her even more excited when she found out he’d be the Bachelor. But she’s also a big fan of Viall’s ex, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, and her fiancé, Shawn Booth. "I think they are so cute, and I love what they do on social media," she says. "They do a lot of fun stuff."

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

