Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that Tiffany Hendra will not be returning to the Bravo franchise after season 1. The 45-year-old actress, who is married to pop rock singer Aaron Hendra, will be the only original cast member not returning.



To fill the void left by Hendra, Kameron Westcott and D’Andra Simmons have been added to the show, the sources confirmed. They will join returning cast members Brandi Redmond, Cary Deuber, LeeAnne Locken, Stephanie Hollman and Marie Reyes.



“Kameron is crazy wealthy,” a source told Us. “Her husband just sold something to Apple.”

Westcott is already hinting at her new role in her Twitter bio, which reads, “Housewife in Highland Park, Mommy, Fashionista, Philanthropist…I Believe in PINK & Anything that SPARKLES.”

Lunch with these two gorgeous ladies @stephhollman @kamwestcott #ladieswholunch #rhod #dallas #love A photo posted by Cary Deuber (@carydeuber) on Aug 22, 2016 at 9:37am PDT

Simmons is a “well-known society woman in Dallas,” the source says of the CEO of the skincare line Hard Night Good Morning.



Simmons seems to have cozied up to Locken, tweeting on Tuesday, February 7, that she was Locken’s plus one at the Esé Azénabor Women X Power Fashion Show, which benefited My Refuge House for trafficked women.



At the Ese Azenabor Women X Power Fashion Show tonight benefiting My Refuge House for trafficked women. Thanks @leeannelocken for the +1💁🏻💕💋 pic.twitter.com/862iggni7D — D'Andra Simmons (@dandrasimmons) February 8, 2017

Love this photo! Yes, we do go WAY back! We were 4, we are still SO young! Ha! Ha! @myrefugehouse #teamRHOD 💁🏼💁🏻💗💗 https://t.co/pBa5fxl3ux — D'Andra Simmons (@dandrasimmons) February 8, 2017

She also reposted a photo from Deuber saying, “we do go WAY back!"

Despite Bravo not commenting on casting, Simmons has gone public with her role on the show, re-posting on Instagram from the season finale all-cast event of RHOD, where she commented, “YEEHAW! Giddy up for Season 2 of RHOD! Hold on to your hats! Darn Tootin!”



